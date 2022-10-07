STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner is on the scene of an incident that has Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane.

PSP was called in to the area around 9:40 a.m. Friday. Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Monroe County Coroner’s Office is currently on the scene.

Multiple first responders, including water rescue vehicles are on the shoulder of I-80 where they have shut down one lane starting around mile marker 304, and exit 303 is closed.

Police have not released any details about the investigation. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it is released.