STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner was on the scene of an ongoing investigation in Stroudsburg Thursday afternoon.

Police were investigating the wooded area near the Interstate 80 east on-ramp along Park Avenue in Stroudsburg.

The scene is located next to First Northern Bank and Trust and directly across from Bridge Views Inn.

The coroner tells Eyewitness News they believe they found human remains in the area. The coroner says they are in the process of reaching out to an anthropologist for assistance.

There’s no official word from authorities yet, but the Monroe County Coroner, Stroud Area Regional Police, and two State Police Forensics Units were on the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.