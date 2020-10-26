Police continue investigation into Williamsport delivery driver shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police continue to investigate the shooting of a delivery driver from Hoby’s Hoagies that took place late Friday night near 1st Avenue and High Street in Williamsport.

Friday’s shooting was the third shooting in Williamsport in under a month — including a fatal shooting that took place just two block’s east of Friday’s shooting on October 5.

No arrests have been made in Friday’s shooting. The victim was treated at UPMC Williamsport and has been released.

Sean Coffey will have the latest on the investigation on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.