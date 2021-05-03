Police conducting death investigation in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police have found a missing person dead in Wayne Township, Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Brandon Marks, age 37, was found dead by the Schuylkill Haven patrol unit.

On Saturday, police were dispatched to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds where Marks was pronounced missing at the Jibber Jazz Festival.

No word on the cause of Marks’ death and where his body was located at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update you with the latest information as it is released.