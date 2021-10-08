Police: Coaldale stand-off suspect dead, residents react to police activity

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An hours-long standoff ends in a Coaldale neighborhood where the suspect of an Allentown homicide, who then led police on a chase, is dead.

State police have confirmed Richard Sweet is dead. In a chilling video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear the voice of law enforcement trying to negotiate with Richard Sweet on Fisher Avenue.

This all started around 10:00 Friday morning when Allentown Police say they responded to Oswego Street after someone called 911 reporting that her neighbor, Joan Cressman, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Sweet.

Sweet then fled from Lehigh Valley to his home in Coaldale and barricaded himself inside for hours.









“I first woke up went upstairs to go take a shower and then I come outside and I see a cop outside with a gun,” said resident Jake Lopata.

Diane Laugier lives nearby and said she was about to leave when she saw armed police in front of her home.

“It’s just a very quiet community so it was really a surprise to see this going on,” said Laugier.

Police have since reopened all surrounding roads and say this is still an ongoing investigation.