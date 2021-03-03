Police: Clinton County armed robbery suspects lead pursuit, arrested with outstanding warrants

BEECH CREEK, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Clinton County say they have arrested a man from New York and a woman from Wisconsin after an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Beech Creek.

Carlos Manuel Pacheco Cortes, 32 and Sonia Santana, 22 were both charged with robbery, theft and other related offenses from an alleged armed robbery at the Dollar General on Eagle Valley Road in Beech Creek Township on February 19.

Police say during the incident, Cortes pointed a black revolver hand gun at a Dollar General employee after the employee approached the couple for leaving the store with a cart full of merchandise they had not paid for.

The two fled from the store in a black vehicle bearing New York plates. Troopers spotted the vehicle near Interstate 80 in Milesburg. Police say they engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle, with speeds topping 115 mph.

Troopers disabled the van and the two were arrested and brought back to Clinton County where they will face charged.

The items reported stolen from the Dollar General were recovered from the vehicle. Police say both suspects have outstanding arrests warrants out of New York for robbery charges.

Cortes has been denied bail and Santana’s bail was set at $250,000.