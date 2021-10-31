Police: Clark Summit man attempts to burn house in domestic dispute

CLARK SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A Lackawanna County man is facing arson and other charges following an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday.

Clark Summit Borough Police responded to a call of a man trying to burn down a house on Electric Street with two children inside the house.

When police arrived they took 28-year old Kevin Shannon into custody.

According to police, the woman told them Shannon broke her cellphone, to prevent her from calling the police and threw a microwave at her while she held their eight-month-old son.

The police also say he assaulted the woman and then threatened to burn down the house with his girlfriend and two children inside.

Shannon did set the curtains on fire, but police records state the damage was not significant.

Shannon is currently in custody in Lackawanna County.