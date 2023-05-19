SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/YOU)— There’s a changing of the guard in South Abington Township as a local police chief prepares to step down after half a century in law enforcement.

Members of the South Abington Township police force pose for a group picture a keepsake as police chief Robert Gerrity prepares to mark his first step into retirement after 50 years in law enforcement.

“I think its gonna be difficult because after 50 years i don’t think anyone can just shut off the switch. I’ve been a policeman my entire life i’m sure i’ll be a police man in my mind for the rest of my life,” said Chief Gerrity.

Chief Gerrity began his career as a patrolman in 1973 in Archbald then in 1978 he started a position here in South Abington Township.

Prior to 1977, Gerrity had no formal training that’s until Lackawanna College started its Act 120 program it required training for all Pennsylvania municipal police officers.

“I was in the first class and I actually got the highest academic award in first class of the act 120 in Lackawanna College,” says Chief Gerrity

Although Gerrity admits that applications for police officers are not pouring into his office as in years past, he still views the job as a calling and wouldn’t trade his position for anything. He has many memories he’ll never forget, and is proud of the work he’s accomplished throughout his career.

I love helping people you see people at their best you see people at their worst I’ve seen homicides I’ve seen suicides accidental deaths it’s bad but on the other token, I’ve helped a lot of people by doing CPR on them.

Taking over for the top job is Officer Paul Wolfe, a member of law enforcement for 22 years. He says Chief Gerrity set a high standard, but Wolfe and the South Abington Township supervisors are confident he is more than capable of handling the top job.

“I’m just looking to keep the ship straight and follow his plan. It’s worked well since 1991, he’s been chief that long as long as I can keep it on course we’ll be in good shape,” explained Officer Paul Wolfe.

Chief Gerrity officially retires his badge, #1, on June 4, but he won’t be a stranger in this department. He plans to visit often, lending his wisdom accumulated over 5 decades to support and guide his fellow officers.

Gerrity says he plans to do a little traveling during retirement, but working is not out of the question.

In the near future, Gerrity says he may look for work in security or teaching.