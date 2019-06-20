Police checking video footage after 10 shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gunfire erupted outside a Lehigh County nightclub overnight.

10 people were shot and wounded. Thursday, the investigation into that shooting is intensifying. The bullets flew at around 2 a.m. Thursday outside the Deja Vu Nightclub in the 300 block of West Hamilton Street in the very heart of the city.

This video was taken shortly after the gunfire rang out. Allentown detectives say 10 people were wounded. All of them were rushed to area hospitals. We are told all of the victims will survive their injuries. A man who lives nearby says he will never forget what he saw and heard as the violence unfolded.

“There was a lot of screaming going on. I’ve never seen so many police cars before in my life. From my window, I saw a couple fighting across the street. I saw one person actually hopping across the street of Hamilton,” neighbor Mike Kulp said.

The District Attorney and the police chief said the shooting is likely gang-related and there were as many as three shooters. They also believe this was not a random act of violence. Their investigation indicates that one person may have been the target. Investigators say this was the third shooting in this block this year.

Law enforcement also tells us that some of the victims and witnesses are not cooperating with investigators. We are also told that detectives are checking out video from surveillance cameras in this area for possible clues that can lead to the shooters. The names of the victims have not been released.

Senator Pat Browne from the 16th district, which serves Allentown, is calling for the nightclub to be closed as a nuisance bar.

