Police chase overnight caused road closures in Schuylkill County

MOLINO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State and local police departments were on the scene of an apparent chase in Schuylkill County until 1 a.m., Thursday.

According to state police, the incident occurred as suspects Damar Jordan Coad, 19, of Reading, and John Luis-Fidanqui-Marten, 18, of New York, were involved in an armed robbery in Frackville Boro.

The suspect’s vehicle then fled south on Route 61. Once the vehicle became disabled, two individuals fled from the vehicle.

Police conducted a search and located the suspects early Thursday morning.

An officer from Deer Lake told Eyewitness News that they had been on the scene after a crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday. An officer said state police were searching for a male suspect traveling down route 61 south towards Cressona.

Route 61 had been closed from Rt. 78 and 895 in Molino, officers from Deer Lake had been detouring traffic around the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.