SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they ended up on a foot chase Sunday evening, after pursuing one of two individuals in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Scranton Police Department, a previously reported stolen, silver, Toyota Camry was spotted at the Turkey Hill Gas Station on Mulberry Street, just before 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the car was occupied by two minors, as one remained in the vehicle, and the other got out to pump gas into the car before he fled on foot after seeing the police arrive.

The fleeing minor was caught by police just after 4:00 p.m., in the 500 block of North Irving Street, while officers obtained the other minor from the car.

Both juveniles are in custody at the moment and charges are pending.

This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it comes in.