STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police made an arrest in the Poconos after they chased down a suspected bank robber around 12:00 p.m. on Friday in Stroud Township.

Friday afternoon Stroud Area Regional Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the M & T Bank on 900 North Ninth Street, in Stroud Township.

The suspects were later located near Route 611 and Pocono Commons Drive when officers pursued the suspects in their vehicle northbound on Route 611 until the suspects crashed on Interstate 80 west on the ramp near Exit 302.

After a short foot chase, the suspects were taken into custody and local law enforcement says this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.

The bank will remain closed till further notice.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will have more on it later.