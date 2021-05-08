Police: Charges against two men after contacting what they thought to be a minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Kingston Police Department has charged two New York men after they say an internet sting caught them contacting a minor. .

According to police, Robert Strait, 53-years-old, and Michael Robinsky, 42-years-old, conspired together to communicate with what they thought was a teenage boy.

Court documents indicate Strait initially found the teenage boy online and offered him to chat with Robinsky who has “a thing for young guys.”

Police say Robinsky admitted to having conversations of sexual nature with an underage boy.

Robinsky also admitted to police that he and Strait exchange names and profiles of people they would be interested in.

Strait was picked up by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office in New York and has been charged with four offenses including trafficking a minor.

Robinsky faces charges of communication with a minor- sexual offense. He was arraigned in front of District Judge David Barilla who denied bail and set his preliminary hearing for May 19th.