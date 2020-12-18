Police charge Valley View teacher with possessing child porn

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A teacher from the Valley View School District is facing child pornography charges after police say they found pictures and videos of children performing sex acts, along with pictures of the teacher naked inside the school.

Jaime Ryan Chorba, 44, of Archbald has been charged after police received several cyber tips which prompted them to serve search warrants at his home and Valley View High School.

According to court records, police started their investigation by looking into email accounts they say were connected to Chorba. There, they found images of underage boys and girls performing various sexual acts. During the search of Chorba’s home, police say they found thousands of images of child pornography, hundreds of nude pictures of Chorba in various rooms inside the school and Playboy magazines with pictures of students taped within the pages. Other images appear to show students who were unaware their pictures were being taken. Police say Chorba edited these pictures to include himself undressed in sexual positions.

All evidence was taken to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office and Chorba was taken into custody.

Chorba is now facing charges including possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.