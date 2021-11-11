Police charge Tobyhanna man with sexually assaulting 2-year-old boy

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a two-year-old boy.

Police arrested 25-year-old Alexander Talley after a two-year-old boy arrived at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital Wednesday morning. Police say the child had several fractures, internal injuries, bruises and other injuries.

According to the police report, a search warrant was served on Talley’s Westwood Drive home and he was taken into custody.

Talley was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

He is facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and other related charges.

