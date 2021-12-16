Police charge Tobyhanna man for sexual assault of Wilkes University student

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes University Police Department has charged a man with sexually assaulting a Wilkes University student on December 2nd.

According to investigators, the victim of the assault approached police about an incident that occurred in Evans Hall at Wilkes University.

In a statement, the victim told police she returned to her dorm room around 1:00 a.m. when she came upon her roommate and another male inside.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim fell asleep and woke to the man, later identified as Khylen Shoffner, age 22 of Tobyhanna, sexually assaulting her.

Police conducted an investigation into Shoffner, who is not a student at Wilkes and discovered he was invited onto the campus by the victim’s roommate.

Police charged Shoffner with rape, involuntary sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and harassment.