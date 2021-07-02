Police charge ‘The Rage Room’ owner with setting business on fire

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Investigators are revealing more details about a Thursday night fire in Luzerne County.

Investigators say the fire at “The Rage Room” on Main Street in Salem Township was intentionally set by the owner.

Court papers allege 31-year-old Michael Beck, who owns the business was arguing with his stepfather, Malcom Plevyak over a property dispute. Around 8:55 p.m. Beck asked one of his employees if all customers were out of the building. Shortly after Beck is said to have been yelling at his 10-year-old son telling him to go home. The boy walked through “The Rage Room” building followed by Beck.

Police say Beck took his son home and and returned to the business with what the witness described as a can of gasoline. The witness said Beck told him and another person they had a “small amount of time” to get out of the building.

After pleading with Beck not to set the building on fire, police say Beck went back home and returned to “The Rage Room” with matches.

The witness told police he left when Beck appeared to start lighting the building on fire.

Investigators say they believe Beck has fled the area. He is facing charges of arson, reckless burning or exploding, endangering the welfare of children and other charges.