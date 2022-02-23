Police charge Pittston man with selling fentanyl

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pittston man has been arrested after police say he sold fentanyl on three different occasions in the city.

During December 2021, police say they were aware of two meetings where a man met with 27-year-old Zaheem Smith, also known as “Skee Brim” to purchase fentanyl.

On January 5 of this year, police say there was a third meeting where the man first called Smith and confirmed they would meet in the 60 block of William Street in Pittston.

Smith was arrested at 6:30 Wednesday morning. He is facing multiple drug-related charges including delivery of a controlled substance.

