Police charge Northumberland man with over 200 felony counts of possession of child pornography

NORTHUMBERLAND BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a Northumberland man after they say he uploaded child abuse material online.

Law enforcement issued a search warrant at a residence in the 500 Block of Orange Street Wednesday where the suspect, 41-year-old Wayne Alan Lewis, resides.

Police were provided information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, that a cloud-based account was uploading files of child abuse material online.

After police confiscated the device, they say a forensic examination showed Lewis to be in possession of child abuse material. He was charged with the possession and dissemination of sexual abuse of children that equal an amount of over 200 felony charges.

A preliminary arraignment was held by Judge Michael Toomey Smith, Lewis remains in the Northumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing will be set for the next 7 to 10 business days.