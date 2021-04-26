Police charge man with homicide by vehicle after head on collision

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say that 34-year-old Nicholas Harvey of Peckville is accused of swerving into oncoming traffic and causing a crash that killed the driver of another vehicle, Thomas White.

Multiple witnesses told police that they saw Harvey’s SUV travel from the rightmost lane of his side of the road over into the opposing lane and strike White’s car. White was later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that he died from “multiple traumatic injuries as the result of a motor vehicle collision” and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Harvey was hospitalized for chest and leg injuries. He told investigators he does not remember driving leading up to the crash or the crash itself.

Police say based on the situation, he will be charged with homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and reckless/careless driving.