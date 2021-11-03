Police charge father with DUI after ATV crash involving 15-month-old

LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a father with DUI after they say he crashed an ATV with his 15-month-old child aboard in October.

On October 3rd police responded to an ATV rollover crash in the 100 block of Cedarwood Drive in Laflin.

Police say once arriving on the scene officers saw an ATV turned on its right side. The driver, Brian Little, 38, and a 15-month-old being treated for injuries.

According to the affidavit, as police attempted to interview Little, an officer claimed to smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Police say when they asked Little what caused the crash he responded by saying “I was not driving an ATV.”

Investigators received video surveillance near the area confirming Little was driving the ATV and the child was riding with him, according to police.

Police stated Little’s wife told officers he was drinking earlier in the day but was unsure of the exact amount. Police say they received Little’s toxicology report and his blood-alcohol level was at 0.141.

Little has been charged with a DUI/unsafe driving and endangering the welfare of a child.