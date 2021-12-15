Police: Caregiver charged for leaving two people unattended, one injured

BULTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Butler Township police filed charges against a Drums man who they say went missing after leaving two disabled people in his care unattended.

According to police, Laron Cecil Monroe, age 57, worked as a direct support professional on the night shift at a group home in the 100 block of West Butler Drive. The home housed two people who suffer from moderate to severe intellectual disabilities and require constant care.

Police say Monroe was reported missing or endangered on November 23. When the dayshift workers arrived at the group home and discovered one of the residents injured and bleeding. Monroe was nowhere in sight, leaving his belongings, police told us.

After an intense investigation, Butler Township police say they located Monroe the following day in Wilkes-Barre. When police questioned Monroe he admitted to leaving the two disabled residents alone around 2 a.m. to run to the store.

Monroe stated to police while driving, he made the decision that he “had enough with his employment” and drove to Wilkes-Barre where he admitted to getting drunk and using cocaine, the police report read.

Monroe has been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and recklessly endangering another person as a result of the incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February.