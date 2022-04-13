SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Complaints from citizens led to a driver being cited for traveling on the wrong side of a school zone road at a high speed in Scranton, police say.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Tuesday complaints were reported of an ongoing issue happening in a school zone located on Theodore Street near Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

Investigators stated citizens sent police a video of a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane, at a high speed, passing vehicles in line for the elementary drop-off.

On Wednesday, Scranton police placed an officer to patrol the area who says he witnessed a vehicle passing other cars in the drop-off line of the elementary school on the wrong side of the road at a high speed.

The driver was pulled over by Scranton police and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police say during the investigation it was found that the driver operated the car without a license and the vehicle registration was suspended for insurance cancellation.

The driver received several citations for the incident.

Scranton police ask motorists to drive with caution around school zones and allow for additional travel time or use alternate routes during school drop-off and pickup times.