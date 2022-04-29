BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Butler Township Police Officer has been charged after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars in gas over several months.

According to a police report, Officer Joshua Heck of the Butler Township Police Department was investigated after an odor of gasoline was detected coming from his vehicle.

During the investigation is was established that Officer Heck was taking fuel canisters in his police car, filling them up, and then emptying them into his personal vehicle.

During an interview, police say Heck admitted to stealing gasoline from the Butler Township municipal fuel point two to three times a week since Thanksgiving of 2021.

The total amount of gas stolen is estimated at $614.

Officials say Heck has been suspended with pay while the case makes it way through the court and he will also face a disciplinary hearing.