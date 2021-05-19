Police: Body found off Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township

News
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mount Carmel Police Chief Brian Hollenbush has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a body was found Tuesday night off Route 901 near Excelsior.

Chief Hollenbush says a man was walking through the woods and noticed the human remains. 

The road was shut down for about 6 hours.

The Northumberland County Coroner’s office and police are investigating. Chief Hollenbush will provide more information when details become available. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos