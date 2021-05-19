Police: Body found off Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mount Carmel Police Chief Brian Hollenbush has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a body was found Tuesday night off Route 901 near Excelsior.
Chief Hollenbush says a man was walking through the woods and noticed the human remains.
The road was shut down for about 6 hours.
The Northumberland County Coroner’s office and police are investigating. Chief Hollenbush will provide more information when details become available.
