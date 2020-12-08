Police believe Larksville murder suspect likely alive, armed and dangerous

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County man is now charged with the murder of his wife. Tonight the search for Richard Walski is intensifying and police need your help to find him.

Eyewitness News first told you about these latest developments Tuesday morning. We live streamed the district attorney’s news conference, which can be viewed in the video box below.

The body of 38-year-old Patricia Walski was found in her Larksville home in August. Police could not find her husband, 47-year-old Richard Walski, but his abandoned pickup truck was discovered under a bridge in Plymouth Township near Nanticoke days later.

Investigators admit they don’t know for certain if Richard Walski is alive or dead but they say all indications point to him being alive.

“Police are seeking the whereabouts of Richard Walski who is wanted for the murder of Patricia, his wife of 11 years. Walski should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

The body of 38-year-old Patricia Walski was found on August 13th inside the couple’s home on Schrader Street in Larksville. An autopsy showed she died from a gunshot would to the head. Police went to the home for a welfare check after her relatives were unable to make contact with her. They last spoke to her on July 30th.

“The investigation then revealed that Walski was not an additional victim of homicide. The investigation has shown that Richard was alive and well and moving about,” said Salavantis.

Detectives say Walski, an avid outdoorsman, traveled across our region as well as north into the Binghamton area. Walski also allegedly made purchases at Wilkes-Barre area stores.

State troopers were back at the Susquehanna River near Nanticoke on Tuesday using a sonar device searching for any clue as to Walski’s whereabouts. They searched this same area twice in August after Walski’s pick up truck was found here. The couples’ dog, Yukon, was found roaming in a nearby neighborhood. Investigators say they aren’t ruling out the possibility that Walski is dead but the district attorney says the evidence indicates otherwise.

“The investigation has shown that Walski liquidated items of personal property including a vehicle, firearms, his fishing boat and an engagement ring of Patricia Walski which he sold on July 30th, 2020.”

That was the day that she broke off communications with her family. Investigators ask that if you have any information about Walski’s whereabouts to call the state police at 570-697-2000. A reward for information leading to the capture of Walski is being offered by PA Crimestoppers.