Police: ATV rider nearly hits police officer in downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who was illegally driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in downtown Scranton.

Police say the man in the photos was operating an ATV in the 100 block of Adams Avenue when he was approached by a Scranton police officer. As the officer approached the ATV, the suspect accelerated toward him causing the officer to quickly move out of the way to avoid being struck, police say.

Scranton Police Department

According to officers, the suspect proceeded to flee the scene at a high rate of speed, while also running a red light at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Spruce Street.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Scranton Police Officer C. Hallock at 570-969-6639 or leave a tip on the Scranton Police Department tipline