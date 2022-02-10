Police: ATV hit-and-run suspect leaves female passenger injured in roadway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are searching for two ATV drivers after they say one left an injured passenger after crashing and the other tried to remove the woman from the scene.

According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators are searching for the identity of the individuals shown in the photos below.

Scranton Police Department

Scranton Police Department

Scranton Police Department

Police say the suspects are wanted for questioning regarding a hit and run that occurred Wednesday in the 300 block of Meadow Avenue, as well as a firearm investigation. One suspect left his passenger laying injured in the roadway as he fled the scene.

According to Scranton police, the other suspect arrived on the scene trying to interfere with the investigation and attempted to remove the injured female before police could arrive, but was stopped by people assisting on the scene.

Officials stated 21-year-old Ariana Pickens, the passenger of the ATV, was taken to the hospital with a moderate head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer V. Priorielli at 570-348-4134 or leave a tip on the Scranton police tipline.