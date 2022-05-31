OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Olyphant Police are investigating a woman who was found to be in possession of around 6,000 pounds of fireworks in an abandoned storefront.

On Monday evening police did a security check in the 130 block of West Lackawanna. Police say during the search they came across a storefront filled with fireworks. Police said they filled three trailers with fireworks when all of them were removed from the premises.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the building, which they say there was no occupancy permit for, and confiscated at least 6,000 pounds of fireworks. Police tell Eyewitness News that one room contained $50,000 worth of explosives alone.

Police say that to even store fireworks, a license is needed.

The owner of the abandoned building was identified and police say they detained her but did let her go later. Olyphant Police Chief James Devoe, said that the owner was also cited on Sunday by Blakely Police for lighting off fireworks.

Chief Devoe tells Eyewitness News that it is extremely dangerous to store that many fireworks improperly and it could have caused a serious explosion. People live in the apartments connected to this property and businesses occupy the store fronts on either side of this building.

The investigation is ongoing.