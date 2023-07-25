WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are asking for public assistance in identifying two people suspected of stealing cellphones from Target stores throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, these thefts occurred from January through July of 2023.

The theft suspects have been allegedly taking cell phones and concealing them in reusable plastic bags then leaving the store without paying for the phones.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has released the following images and is asking the public to help identify these individuals:

Anyone with information on the thefts can contact the Wilkes-Barre Township Police.