LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole women’s underwear from an area laundromat.

On Saturday, February 18 at about 7:30 p.m., police report that a male wearing a black sweatshirt and dark grey sweatpants was seen in a laundromat watching two women and a minor as they were doing laundry.

Police say after the women left the laundromat for a moment, the male took women’s underwear out of the machine the women were using and followed them outside before they called police.

Police did not specify the exact location of this event. If you know the identity of the person, you can anonymously either call 911 or email TalkToUs@regionalpolice.org.