Police ask for assistance with 2016 Great Bend Township Homicide

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police, Troop R Gibson, are asking for your help while they continue to investigate the 2016 murder of Calvin Eugene Fichter.

According to a police report, on November 21, 2016, around 3:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence located on Cals Way, for a deceased male. The homeowner, Fichter, was found in the upstairs bedroom of the home.

Police say Fichter sustained several gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. There was no sign of forced entry. A handgun belonging to Fichter was missing from the residence.

If you have any information, police ask you to call PSP-Gibson at 570-465-3154. A cash reward could be offered through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

