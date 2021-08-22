Police arrest woman for a stabbing incident in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has confirmed with Eyewitness News a woman has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred Sunday morning.

According to Lieutenant Ralph Elick of Wilkes-Barre City Police, the call came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the 20 block on Park Avenue. When police arrived on scene, the victim was sitting on the porch with blood dripping from his left arm.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, told the officers that he was stabbed twice by a black knife with brass knuckles. He was later taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. No word on his condition at this time.

The victim informed police that the suspect, Shalema McLean, 42 of Plymouth, was inside the residents. Officers entered the apartment and found McLean sitting in a closet.

Lieutenant Elick told Eyewitness News, McLean is currently in police custody. Her preliminary hearing is set for September 2nd.