Police arrest wanted ATV rider accused of nearly hitting Scranton officer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man wanted for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton.

Police say 40-year-old Tarik McNish was arrested Thursday in Wilkes-Barre Township after an arrest warrant was issued for nearly hitting a police officer while driving the ATV on Adams Avenue in downtown Scranton.

According to officers, McNish is being charged for illegally driving the ATV on main roads, as ATVs are not street legal.

Police say McNish was driving down Adams Avenue around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Patrolman Chris Hallock of the Scranton Police Department stepped into the roadway in an attempt to stop the ATV and was nearly hit in the process, police say.

Court papers say, McNish is being held at Lackawanna County Prison and is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude police, disorderly conduct, obedience to authorized persons directing traffic, snowmobile and ATV regulations, operation on streets and highways, and failure to stop at a red signal.