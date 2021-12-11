Police arrest two in elder scam

WILKES-BARRE. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Wilkes-Barre City Investigations Division, Patrol Division and Anti Crime Unit arrested two men in connection to an attempt to scam an elderly person.

Relatives of the elderly victim contacted Wilkes Barre City Police after the victim, who lives in New York State, was contacted by a female claiming to be a granddaughter of the victim.

According to Police reports, the female stated she was arrested on DUI charges, was injured, and was claiming to need several thousand dollars for bail money.

The victim was directed to obtain the cash and send it by mail to a residence on Brown Street Wilkes-Barre Pa, which was later determined to be a vacant house. Investigators verified the information and contacted the US Postal service to assist and intercept the delivery of cash that was sent by the victim.

With the assistance of the U.S Postal Inspectors Office, a controlled delivery was initiated of the package to the address.

Investigators watched two men approach the address on foot and in a vehicle, and after witnessing them retrieve the package both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

They were arraigned and lodged in the Luzerne County Correctional facility pending further court action in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.