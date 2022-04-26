OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested by Old Lycoming Township Police on a felony charge of indecent assault.

Police say, Lucas Butler, 18, was arrested and charged, stemming from a 911 call by a Lycoming Township mother, on Wednesday, April 06, 2022.

According to law enforcement, the mother reported that her nine-year-old daughter told her that Butler, who had visited the residence, had ‘touched her private areas’ and she says he forced her to touch him inappropriately.

Officials state that the incident occured at the child’s home in Lycoming Township. Butler lives in a home in Hepburn Township.

Due to Butler having a prior indecent assault charge, the new charge is a class 3 felony charge of indecent assault.

Butler was arraigned and his bail was set at $100,000.