Police arrest man for allegedly stealing car, fleeing from law enforcement

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Hazleton while driving a stolen vehicle.

The Hazleton Police Department received a notice to be on the look out for a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Duryea on Monday. The Duryea Police Department said a 2001 Honda Odyssey with New Jersey plates had been stolen by a suspect identified as Christopher Irizarry.

Duryea police also told Hazleton officers the vehicle may have been headed to the area of 6th and Carson Streets in Hazleton. Duryea police requested Hazleton officers check the area.

Just before 10 a.m., Hazleton Police Department narcotics detectives say they spotted the vehicle and began following the Honda through the area of Diamond and Locust Streets.

A patrolman activated the lights and sirens and attempted to pull over the vehicle. At this time Irizarry allegedly fled at high speeds south on Vine Street and then onto 1st Street. Police say Irizarry got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, he was taken into custody shortly after without incident.

Before the man exited the vehicle he did not put it into park and the vehicle continued to roll into a parked and unattended Chevy Equinox.

Irizarry was charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic offences.