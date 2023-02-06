SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On February 2, Scranton City Police Department arrested a man after a shooting.

Public documents say 31-year-old James Lee Hankins was arrested after a previously reported non-fatal shooting.

On February 1, Scranton City Police responded to a reported incident on the 1200 block of Pittston Avenue and discovered a man who was shot twice.

Police say the unnamed victim had a disagreement with Hankins shortly before he was shot.

Court papers say Hankins and an unknown man both confronted the victim before Hankins allegedly shot him.

Hankins and the unknown male returned to the car and left the scene, according to officials.

Police say the victim identified the shooter and police arrested Hankins on February 2.

Hankins is facing one first-degree felony charge of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hankins is being held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 15.

The affidavit says that the case is still ongoing and Eyewitness News will provide more details as they become available.