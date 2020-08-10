Police arrest Hazleton man on drug charges during disorderly conduct call

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Hazleton man has been charged with multiple accounts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police responded to a report of a disorderly male around 4 a.m. on August 10.

When officials arrive on scene they identified Joel Castillo Pena, 27, who admitted to yelling to his ex-girlfriend from a second story window.

Pena had an outstanding arrest warrants for possession of a controlled substance and numerous other charges, according to the Hazleton City Police Department.

Officers conducted a search of his home and found marijuana, 2.7 grams of cocaine, 2.1 grams of crack, 6.8 grams of raw heroin, 9 Xanax bars, 65 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, and $1000.

Pena was charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Charges are being completed and he will be taken before a judge for arraignment.