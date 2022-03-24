SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street.

Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and Chad Howey, smoking synthetic marijuana cigarettes. While speaking with police, officers say they witnessed Howey reaching into his underwear, informing them that he had marijuana in this area.

In Howey’s possession investigators state they seized three folded $20 bills that contained cocaine and black tar fentanyl/heroin, 3 bags containing crack cocaine, 2 bags of crystal meth, and other narcotics.

As stated in the release, the investigation led officers to a tent owned by Howey in a wooded area in the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Drive. At the “residence”, officers encountered Treversa Cullars and Jalil Thomas.

Investigators obtained a search warrant where they say two bags containing 75 MDMA pills, multiple bags of crack cocaine, 2 bags of crystal meth, 15 bags of synthetic marijuana, a large bag containing 17.95 grams of marijuana, and more drug paraphernalia was seized.

Officials say investigators were then led to a storage unit owned by Howey where $3,300 was found along with body armor, drug packaging material, and a document outlining Howey’s method of drug sales.

Police believe the estimated street value for the narcotics confiscated is worth $6,386 and the total amount of money found was $5,728.

Howey and Thomas were charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Cullars and Gundaker were charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.