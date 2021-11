WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Williamsport Bureau of Police are attempting to locate 13 year old Mahiiya Flanders of Williamsport City.



Photos from Williamsport Bureau of Police

Flanders is believed to be in the Newberry area of Williamsport, where she was last seen, or the area of Flanigan Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Williamsport Police or the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570.433.4461