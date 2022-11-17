SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are advising the public to move their vehicles off certain roads in anticipation of the Santa Parade.

The following areas will be posted “No Parking” and any vehicles that remain on the street before the parade will be towed.

Franklin Avenue 100 and 200 blocks

Mifflin Avenue 100 and 200 blocks

Biden Street 100, 200, 300, 400, and 500 blocks

Linden Street 500 Block

Adams Avenue 100 and 200 blocks

North Washington Avenue 200 block

The Santa Parade will be held on November 19 at 9:00 a.m and access to parking garages will not be affected.