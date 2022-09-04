WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the Police Advisory Community (PAC) of Wilkes Barre City held a meeting to address finding from the complaint filed against Officer Duffy by Chairperson Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski.

Duggins-Magdalinski filed a complaint against Officer Duffy following a traffic stop that occurred on August 13, claiming the officer racially profiled her.

The PAC came to the agreement to exonerate Officer Duffy of any wrongdoings that may have occurred during the traffic stop. Additionally, the group asked for the resignation of Chairperson Darlene Duggins-Magdalinsk from the committee.

When Magdalinski refused, the remaining board members unanimously voted to remove her from the committee.

In addition to the removal of Magdalinski the police advisory committee has extended its apologies to Officer Duffy.