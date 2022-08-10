HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Roads are shut down and a police investigation is underway at an auto center parking lot near 22nd Street and Church Street where police say they shot a wanted man while trying to arrest him.

Trooper Anthony Petroski told Eyewitness News, members of a “mult-jurisdictional task force” attempted to arrest man wanted by the ATF on gun and drug charges at an auto center in Hazle Township.

Trooper Anthony Petroski gave an update on the case:

During the arrest, officials said the wanted man pulled a gun out of his waistband. Law enforcement responded by firing shots at the individual.

Trooper Petroski says the man has been transported to a nearby medical facility. There is no update on his condition.





An Eyewitness News photographer on the scene noted that multiple Pennsylvania State Police cars have shut down the auto center parking lot in Hazle Township. West 22nd Street has been shut down in both directions at SR 309.

This is a developing story. Trooper Petroski said his department will release more information to the public later on Wednesday.

