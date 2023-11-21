SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on scene for hours after a report of a person hit by a car in Scranton.

At 6:21 p.m., officials told 28/22 News Scranton Fire and Police crews were called to the 1200 block of North Main Avenue after reports of a person being hit.

An official from the Scranton Police Department confirmed with 28/22 News crews were still on scene as of 10:10 p.m. for the reported vehicle verses pedestrian crash.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.