BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School officials in Berwick are reporting an elementary school has been placed on lockdown due to police activity nearby.

According to the Berwick Area School District, a police incident occurred a few blocks from West Berwick Elementary. The school district said they kept students inside and increased security around the building.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Lenahan told 28/22 News U.S. marshals were assisting a parole violation pickup that went south and got turned over to the SERT.

Information is limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.