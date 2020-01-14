Police: $9,000 Rolex Bought With Stolen Card Info

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU-TV) Pocono Township Police are looking for a man they say bought a Rolex watch for $9,300 using stolen credit card information.

Pictures of the man wanted for questioning were posted to the police department’s Facebook page Sunday morning.

The purchase was made at the Kay Jeweler’s store at The Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville.

If you have any information please contact Officer Bianchi by emailing him at jbianchi@poconopd.org, calling him at 570-629-7200, or call the non-emergency line at 570-992-9911 and ask to speak to a Pocono Township officer. Callers may remain anonymous.