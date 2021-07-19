Police: 21-year-old arrested after approaching police with marijuana cigarette in hand

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, Hazleton police say they were investigating a parking complaint in the area of North Fulton Court and East Diamond Avenue when a man approached them with a burnt marijuana cigarette in his hand.

Police conducted a search on 21-year-old Levingston Fernandez Jimenez and found him in possession of a large amount of marijuana, Alprazolam pills and packaging material, according to police.

Fernandez Jimenez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver, misbranded labeling and other drug charges.