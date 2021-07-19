Police: 21-year-old arrested after approaching police with marijuana cigarette in hand

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, Hazleton police say they were investigating a parking complaint in the area of North Fulton Court and East Diamond Avenue when a man approached them with a burnt marijuana cigarette in his hand.

Police conducted a search on 21-year-old Levingston Fernandez Jimenez and found him in possession of a large amount of marijuana, Alprazolam pills and packaging material, according to police.

Fernandez Jimenez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver, misbranded labeling and other drug charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos