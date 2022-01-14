Police: 17-year-old charged after shooting gun at someone

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police responded to reports of a shooting that led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male.

On Thursday, police responded to the area of South Wyoming Street and Beech Street for reports of a male who was shot at. Upon arrival, police say, the victim identified Rodelfy Liriano, of Hazleton, as the shooter.

Liriano, who was charged as an adult, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, propulsion of missiles, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a communication facility.

Liriano is currently being held at Luzerne County Correction Facility on $250,000 bail.