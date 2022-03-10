Police: 16-year-old leads troopers on two chases in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a 16-year-old boy after they say he fled from troopers twice while illegally driving a UTV in Lackawanna County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on March 6 around 12:21 a.m., troopers encountered a speeding Textron Specialized Vehicles (UTV) on Meredith Street that drove head-on towards the PSP vehicle nearly causing a crash.

Police say the UTV drove off towards Robert P. Casey Highway and the trooper was in involved in a short chase before stopping out of fear for public safety. A second short chase occurred when the UTV was witnessed driving on sidewalks and disregarding stop signs, police say.

An investigation was conducted and PSP Dunmore, along with the Mayfield Borough Police Department identified the driver of the UTV. The16-year-old is now facing charges, his identity is being withheld due to his age.